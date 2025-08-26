/Noida dowry death: Conflicting claims emerge as CCTV video shows husband Vipin outside home when Nikki Bhati was set on fire

The case of dowry death, Greater Noida resident Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn as investigations continue. Nikki Bhati lost her life in New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Aug 21 after severe burn injuries. It was alleged that she set herself on fire over a dowry demand by her in-laws. However, Nikki's family accused her husband, Vipin Bhati and three others of murdering her. Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family, filed a case, and all four members of the Bhati family - Vipin, Nikki's father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law have been arrested. However, a CCTV video that has now surfaced points to a counter-narrative.

CCTV video shows Vipin Bhati outside the house

The CCTV video that has now surfaced shows a man in a check shirt and blue trousers - believed to be Vipin. He is seen standing near a white car on the main road at 5:42 pm, along with a boy. He is seen chatting with the boy. At 5:47 pm, a commotion is heard when Vipin suddenly runs towards the house. Moments later, he reappears and is seen getting inside the white car. Vipin's cousin Devendra claimed that the commotion occurred when Nikki allegedly suffered burn injuries due to a cylinder blast in the kitchen. He said that Vipin rushed to take Nikki to the hospital.

What has Nikki's sister Kanchan claimed?

The CCTV footage and Vipin's cousin Devendra's statement contradict the version of the incidents claimed by Nikki's sister Kanchan. Kanchan had claimed that Vipin set Nikki on fire with the help of his mother-in-law, Daya. She also said that the seven-year-old was screaming and crying when his mother was set on fire. However, the CCTV video shows the child and the husband outside the house when Nikki was allegedly burnt.

What police revealed in the Nikki Bhati dowry case?

Police investigating Nikki's alleged murder revealed that her husband, Vipin, was unhappy with her Instagram activity and the beauty parlour she ran with her sister Kanchan. Despite the parlour doing well financially, Vipin reportedly demanded all the earnings be given to his mother and assaulted Nikki when she refused. A major fight over reopening the parlour allegedly led to a violent assault where Nikki was hit on the head and acid was thrown on her. Nikki’s brother, Atul, confirmed the family was aware of the abuse but tried to resolve the issue. Kanchan shared in an Instagram reel that Nikki endured the abuse for the sake of her seven-year-old son, hoping things would improve. She expressed regret that more decisive action wasn't taken in February when Nikki temporarily left Vipin and returned to her parents’ home. A panchayat was held, where Vipin apologized and promised not to harm her again, leading to Nikki’s return.

