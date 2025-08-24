/Noida Horror: Woman burnt alive over Rs 36L dowry, accused shot hours after father demanded encounter

The husband of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who died after she was allegedly set on fire over a Rs 36-lakh dowry demand at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida, was shot on his leg while attempting to escape police custody, police said on Sunday. The accused husband, identified as Vipin Bhati, was apprehended after his wife, Nikki, lost her life during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital of Delhi on Thursday.

Nikki Bhati was rushed to the hospital with serious burn injuries that evening after she was set on fire. In response, her sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Rohit, has accused Vipin, along with his mother Daya, of setting Nikki on fire.

In an interview with NDTV, Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said that he wished the accused to be shot. "They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed. My daughter was bringing up her son by running a parlour. They tortured her. The whole family was involved in the conspiracy, and they killed my daughter," he said, hours before Vipin was shot in his leg.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the incident, Senior police officer Sudhir Kumar said that they took Vipin to his home today to retrieve the bottle containing the flammable liquid used to burn Nikki. "He snatched a cop's pistol and opened fire. In retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury in his leg," Sudhir Kumar said.

While speaking to ANI while he was admitted to the hospital, Vipin said, "I have not done anything. She died on her own." He also said, "Fights between husband and wife happen everywhere. It is not a big deal."

'Such people should be shot or hanged': Nikki's father

After the encounter, Nikki's father reacted, saying, "I am happy. Such people should be shot or hanged. He should have been shot in the chest. Those on the run should be hanged." He requested the Yogi Adityanath government to take action, he said, "They shoot pickpockets in the leg, and they won't kill these murderers? This is a BJP government." He accused his daughter's husband, Vipin, was having affairs with someone else and wanted Nikki out of the way.

As per the report, Nikki was attacked by her husband, Vipin and in-laws in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She was dragged by the hair and set on fire in front of her young son and her sister, who also married into the same family. In response to the incident, police registered a case against four family members: Nikki’s husband, her father-in-law, her mother-in-law, and her sister’s husband.

The report also indicated that Nikki's father had recently got a Mercedes that attracted Vipin’s greedy eye. As a result, he began demanding it. The father claimed that despite fulfilling all their demand from Nikki’s in-laws, they still killed his daughter.