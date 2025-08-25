/'Regular beatings, doused in flammable liquid': 5 shocking details of Nikki dowry murder case

Nikki dowry murder: The shocking details have emerged from the dowry death case of Nikki Bhati, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, who was killed by her in-laws earlier this month. This has led to widespread attention and criticism all across the nation as the woman's husband set her on fire.

Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, set her ablaze allegedly over an altercation over her desire to post reels on social media, and also because she wanted to open a beauty parlour she used to run, the police said.

Following this, four people, including Vipin, Nikita's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the case.

5 shocking facts about the murder case

Abused for years



Nikki and her sister Kanchan were both married in the same family in 2016. Both the sisters endured physical abuse, regular beatings, dowry demands and sabotage all these years. However, Nikki came back to her home multiple times after being beaten, but her family convinced her to return each time, according to reports.

Doused her in flammable liquid, set her on fire

Nikki tried to insist that her in-laws let her open a parlour, but Vipin got furious and told her that it is not allowed. The police said that he doused her with flammable liquid and set her on fire inside their home. Later, she died in a Delhi hospital.

"Vipin told her that in their family, posting reels on Instagram and running a parlour were not allowed. The issue turned ugly, and he started assaulting her,” Kasna station house officer Dharmendra Shukla said.

Murder recorded on video

Apparently, Nikki's murder was recorded in the video, after which the clips were shared on social media, showing Vipin pouring liquid on Nikki as she sat helplessly on the floor. Another video showed him assaulting Nikki, and later, Nikki was engulfed in flames.

The family claimed that Nikki's sister, who was also present during the incident, recorded the videos intentionally.

Nikki's family stayed away from speaking up

The victim's family did not speak up about the incident, but later her brother Vicky said that they had kept quiet for years to avoid being shamed socially, but now they want the whole Bhati family in jail.

Final trigger