/Who's the 'mastermind' behind Nikki's death? Here's what victim's father revealed in Noida dowry case

Days after Nikki Bhati's horrific murder in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the victim's father has broken the silence. The incident has sparked criticism and concerns in India as the 28-year-old Nikki was set on fire by her in-laws over dowry demands.

Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, while speaking to Indian news agency ANI, said that due to "social norms" and "community guidelines", he agreed to dowry, which is why his daughter had to go back to that household, where they were beating them.

The victim's father also blamed Nikki's mother-in-law, calling her "the mastermind of the entire incident". Nikki's mother-in-law was arrested after the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“It is the duty of the mother, as well as the father, to ensure the children stay together. But she, rather than making them stay together, upset their relationship," he told ANI.

Nikki's family said that they had also given "gifts" such as an SUV, a motorcycle and gold to her husband, Vipin, at the time of their marriage in 2016.

He added that despite giving all this, Vipin and the in-laws wanted more and kept torturing her for that. The victim's father said that recently, her demand to open a beauty parlour and post videos on social media had led to torture.

Despite a video going viral showing Vipin setting his wife on fire, his family has been claiming that Nikki "died on her own".

He has now demanded instant justice for his daughter, asking for “Baba ka bulldozer” from UP CM Yogi Adityanath to demolish the accused family's home and urged PM Narendra Modi and the courts for the death penalty.

Nikki dowry death case

Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, set her ablaze allegedly over an altercation over her desire to post reels on social media, and also because she wanted to open a beauty parlour she used to run, the police said.

Following this, four people, including Vipin, Nikita's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the case.