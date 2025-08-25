/Noida dowry death: Nikki Bhati allegedly killed over disagreements over Instagram reels, reopening of parlour? New details emerge

In a fresh development in the dowry and suicide case of Greater Noida resident Nikki Bhati, mother-in-law Daya and her brother-in-law were arrested on Monday (Aug 25). It has also been revealed that Vipin was allegedly unhappy with Nikki posting reels on Instagram and running a parlour. According to police, Vipin and Nikki had a huge fight over the reopening of the parlour. Kasna station house officer Dharmendra Shukla said that Vipin started assaulting her when she tried convincing him about the reopening of her parlour. The cops also revealed that Nikki was allegedly hit on the head and acid was thrown on her. Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same household, was also allegedly assaulted.

What is the case?

28-year-old Nikki Bhati allegedly died by suicide by setting herself on fire over a Rs 36-lakh dowry demand by her in-laws in Greater Noida. Bhati was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries, but she lost her life during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital of Delhi on Aug 21. Nikki's family accused her husband, Vipin Bhati and his mother, Daya, of setting Nikki on fire. Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said that he wished the accused to be shot and their homes to be razed. Notably, Nikki's sister Kanchan is also married in the same family. Multiple reports have claimed that Nikki was attacked by her husband, dragged by the hair and set on fire in front of her son and her sister. A case has been registered against four family members, namely, Vipin (husband), her father-in-law, Daya (her mother-in-law), and her sister’s husband.

