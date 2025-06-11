/Air conditioning missing from venue, bride calls off wedding, says 'life will be hell'

In an unusual event, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Agra called off her wedding due to the absence of air-conditioning in her room arranged by the groom’s family. This led to an argument between the bride and the grooms family, which later culminated into the bride filing a dowry case.

The bride feeling suffocated in the scorching heat and lack of ventilation at the venue in Shamshabad town called it “unacceptable and inhuman situation”, and demanded an air conditioner be arranged, said the police, reported The Print.

This did not bode well with the grooms family leading to a heated argument between them. The groom’s side allegedly abused the bride and her family.

Soon after, the bride walked away from the mandap, calling off the wedding. She later stated that the marriage would not bring her respect and that her life would “become hell" if it continued.

The police was immediately informed and after reaching the venue a compromise was tried to be charted out between both the families but the bride remained firm on her decision and returned with her family without getting married.

One of the woman’s relatives speaking to The Print on the condition of anonymity said, “When all efforts to mitigate the dispute failed, the family decided to pay the groom’s side whatever expense they had incurred in arranging the wedding. Once the payment was made, the family left the wedding venue."