A man from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh forced his wife into starvation and made her do an intense workout. The reason? He wanted his wife to get a physique like the Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. The man was said to be obsessed with Fatehi in an unhealthy way. The bizarre incident came from UP's Ghaziabad. The wife lodged a complaint against her husband, Shivam Ujjwal, at Muradnagar Police Station. Ujjawal was a government physical education teacher.



In her complaint, the woman alleged that Ujjwal was pressuring her to exercise for three hours every day. The days when she used to fail to do so, he refused to give food to her. The woman married Ujjwal in March this year. In her complaint, she said she has a normal height and a fair complexion - which is the beauty standard for most Indians - yet he used to taunt her for her physical appearance.

Since the marriage, she claimed that her husband used to taunt her that her life was ruined by marrying him, and said that he could have gotten any beautiful girl like Nora Fatehi. She also said that Ujjwal was "very interested" in other women and used to watch objectionable pictures and videos on social media. The woman dropped another bombshell when she revealed that when she was pregnant, Ujjwal secretly gave her abortion pills.

She further claimed that her in-laws also started harassing her for dowry. When their demand was not met, they started torturing her mentally and physically, NBT reported.