'Lot of decisions made for social traditions': All four accused in Nikki Bhati's dowry murder case arrested; sister makes big revelation

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the fourth person in the dowry murder case of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati. On Monday (Aug 25), Nikki's father-in-law Satyavir was arrested hours after the arrest of her brother-in-law, Rohit Bhati. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, and mother-in-law, Daya, were arrested earlier. With this, all four named in the case have been arrested, and the probe continues. Nikki died of burn injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital after she allegedly set herself on fire. However, Nikki's family has accused Vipin Bhati and his family of murdering her and has demanded a death sentence for them. Shocking details of the assault have emerged as the investigation continues in the case. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, demanding a detailed action report within three days.

New details emerge in the case

Police investigating the alleged murder of Nikki have revealed that her husband, Vipin, was allegedly unhappy with her posting reels on Instagram and running a parlour. She, along with her sister Kanchan, ran a parlour and reportedly earned good money. As per reports, Vipin repeatedly asked her to give all the money to his mother, and if she refused, he tortured her. According to police, Vipin and Nikki had a huge fight over the reopening of the parlour, and when Nikki refused to listen to Vipin, he started assaulting her. The cops also revealed that Nikki was allegedly hit on the head and acid was thrown on her. Nikki's brother, Atul, said that the family was aware of the torture and assault on Nikki, but they attempted to sort the matter.

In an Instagram reel, Kanchan has now said Nikki tolerated a lot due to social pressures. "She has a seven-year-old son. So she was compromising a lot, hoping that today or tomorrow, everything would be fine. We didn't know this would happen," she said, thanking those who are supporting her and her family after the tragedy. Kanchan expressed regret that timely action wasn't taken on February 11-12, when Nikki left home with her seven-year-old son and went to her parents' home in Dadri, suggesting that doing so could have prevented the tragic outcome. She added that many decisions were made keeping “social traditions” in mind. As per reports, when Nikki left home in February, a panchayat meeting was called, where Vipin apologised and promised that he would never hit her again, after which Nikki returned.

What is Nikki Bhati's dowry death case?

28-year-old Nikki Bhati was rushed to the hospital with burn injuries, but lost her life during treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital of Delhi on Aug 21. It was initially claimed that she died by suicide by setting herself on fire. However, later, it was alleged that her in-laws and husband burnt her alive over a Rs 36-lakh dowry demand. Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said that he wished the accused to be shot and their homes to be razed. Notably, Nikki's sister Kanchan is also married in the same family. Multiple reports have claimed that Nikki was attacked by her husband, dragged by the hair and set on fire in front of her son and her sister. A case has been registered against four family members, namely, Vipin (husband), her father-in-law, Daya (her mother-in-law), and her sister’s husband.