'No power on earth' can restore Article 370: BJP tells Mehbooba Mufti

Demanding Mehbooba Mufti's arrest for her "seditious" remarks against India, the J&K BJP that "no power on earth" can either hoist the state flag again or restore Article 370 of the Constitution.

Yesterday, Former CM of J&K and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that she and members of her party would not raise the Indian Tricolour unless our state (J&K) flag is back.

Mehbooba also announced she would not be contesting any election without J&K state’s flag and constitution. She also claimed that her party was not “comfortable and compatible with today’s India”.

Addressing a maiden press conference post her release from 14-month detention, Mehbooba said, “If some people think that parties and people in Kashmir will forget the Kashmir issue and Article 370 after some time, they are living in a dream world.” Thousands of people, she said, have sacrificed for the Kashmir issue.

"I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of the seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters.

"We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir and that is the national flag," he said.

Raina said the saffron party will not tolerate such "nefarious designs" aimed at instigating the people of Kashmir.

"I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences," he said.

If Kashmiri leaders are feeling insecure in India, they can go to Pakistan and China, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)