/No FIR in Worli traffic confrontation case, confirm Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police clarified on Friday that no FIR has been registered against a woman whose video confronting Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan in Worli went viral recently, putting an end to widespread speculation on social media.

The clarification comes after multiple posts claimed that the woman had been booked for her outburst during a traffic jam caused by a political gathering. Police officials have urged citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information and to rely only on official updates.

What had happened?

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The incident unfolded in Mumbai’s Worli area during a political rally, which led to significant traffic congestion on key roads. Commuters were left stranded for an extended period, triggering frustration among those stuck in the jam.

In the viral video, a woman is seen angrily confronting minister Girish Mahajan and police personnel, questioning the disruption and demanding immediate clearance of the road. She reportedly expressed concern about being delayed while on an urgent errand, a sentiment that resonated with many online.

Complaint filed, but no FIR

Following the incident, a private complaint was lodged at the Worli police station alleging misconduct by the woman. However, the police have confirmed that the complaint has not been converted into a First Information Report (FIR), meaning no formal criminal case has been registered against her.

Action on rally organisers

Instead, authorities have reportedly taken note of the larger issue of public inconvenience caused by the rally. Police have initiated action against the organisers for traffic disruption, highlighting the challenges of managing large political gatherings in densely populated areas like Mumbai.

The episode has reignited debate over the impact of political events on daily life in metro cities. While public demonstrations are a democratic right, repeated incidents of road blockades and prolonged traffic jams have drawn criticism from citizens who face disruptions to essential travel.

Mumbai Police reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid sharing misleading claims and to verify information through credible sources, especially in cases that gain rapid traction online.