/Macron to quit politics after his tenure as president ends? Here's what he said

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (April 24) said he has no plans to remain in politics after his second term as the president of the country comes to and end in 2027. Addressing a group of students Nicosia, Cyprus on Thursday, Macron said, "I wasn't involved in politics before [becoming president] and I won't be involved afterwards."

His statement is in stark contrast of what he said in in July 2025 in Paris, while addressing a rally of his party's youth section, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary.

While addressing the crowd Macron said, "I will need you in two years, in five years, in 10 years".

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His comments were perceived as an indication of him wanting to fight the 2032 presidential election, but with the latest comments he has again left political analysts to speculate about his political career.

Notably, none of France's presidents have made a comeback after leaving office.

Macron's presidential terms

Macron was first elected as the president of France in 2017 at the age of 39, becoming the youngest president of the country since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958. He was re-elected as the president in 2022. A third consecutive term is not allowed in France.