NEET-JEE exams: 6 ministers of non-BJP ruled states approach SC for review of order

The issue of conduct of NEET-JEE exams has found itself in legal tussle. After Supreme Court declined to entertain pleas for postponement of NEET and JEE exams, six ministers of Opposition ruled states have approached the top court for a review. These ministers from states of West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have filed a review petition.

The petition, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, seeks postponement of exams slated to be held in September in light of coronavirus pandemic.

"Failed to balance the competing but equally important aspects of conducting the examination and securing safety of the student. Fails to ensure that mandatory safeguards are put in place during the conducting of the examinations," said the petition challenging the August 17 order. This has been cited by news agency IANS.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Health Minister writes to Union Minister seeking cancellation of NEET Examination

"The advice of `Life Must Go On` may have sounded very philosophical underpinnings but cannot be a substitute for valid legal reasoning and logical analysis of the various aspects involved in the conduct of the NEET (UG) and JEE exams," the petitioners have argued.

The petitioners say that Central Government had ample time to set up at least one exam centre per district to conduct the examinations.

"Having at least one centre per district would have minimised the inter-district long travel of the students and thereby reduced the chances of Covid-19 spread," says the petition.

The ministers, who have petitioned the Supreme Court have expressed posibillity of irreparable harm coming to the students as a result of spread of coronavirus.

