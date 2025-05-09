Several Indian cricketers have come forward to voice their support for the Indian Armed Forces after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) and Pakistan. The operation was conducted in retaliation for the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam last month, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent Indians.

In a coordinated air strike, the Indian Air Force destroyed nine terror camps across the border using missiles. Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks of its own, but most were intercepted and neutralised by India’s air defence systems.

The tense border situation had an impact on the IPL 2025. On Thursday (May 8), amidst blackout orders and air raid sirens in Pathankot and nearby regions, the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was suspended midway. A few hours later, the BCCI announced a week-long suspension of the IPL via its official X handle.

Soon after, Indian cricketing icons took to social media to stand in solidarity with the armed forces.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their support for the Indian Armed Forces.

Here are some of the Indian cricketers who have publicly backed the forces:

1) Virender Sehwag

War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet.

They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them.

Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget. — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 8, 2025

2) Parthiv Patel

Let’s all stand behind our brave Indian Armed Forces as they protect our nation. We’re with you, always. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) May 8, 2025

3) Harbhajan Singh

जय भारत 🇮🇳 । जय जवान । हर हर महादेव 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 8, 2025

4) Shikhar Dhawan

Respect to our brave hearts for protecting our borders with such strength and stopping the drone attack on Jammu. India stands strong. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 8, 2025

5) Aakash Chopra

Immense Gratitude for every man and woman serving in our Armed Forces.

May the power be with you.

Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. 🇮🇳 🫡 #OperationSindoor — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 8, 2025

6) Pragyan Ojha

At times like this, the world sees how strong and united India truly is, held together by both what we share and what makes us different. We stand firmly with our armed forces as they protect our country and everything we believe in 🙏🏼#JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ObXTCNWjWy — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 8, 2025

7) Kris Srikkant

our hearts and prayers belong to our soldiers standing tall at the borders. It's time we stand behind them with unity and faith. May our bravehearts protect our land and show the world what India truly stay for. Jai Hind go win it for us! #OperationSindhoor #IndianArmy — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) May 8, 2025

8) Venkatesh Prasad

What a complete rogue state Pakistan is.

India will screw them like how. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 8, 2025

9) Mayank Agarwal

10) R P Singh

Saluting the courage & sacrifice of our Indian Armed Forces! 🇮🇳 You stand guard, we stand united. Jai Hind! 🙏 #ProudOfOurForces #JaiHind — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) May 9, 2025

11) Suryakumar Yadav

Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed, at our homes. Big salute to your strength and determination in protecting us at borders. We thank you. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 9, 2025

12) Ambati Rayudu

I can’t even comprehend what our families at the borders are going through right now. I stand with my people and I empathise with the families at the borders. India stands united not in hate, but in unwavering belief that justice must prevail. We are a nation that cherishes… — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) May 9, 2025

13) Jasprit Bumrah

Grateful to our armed forces for their courage and bravery. We salute them and remain forever in their debt for everything that they do to keep us safe 🇮🇳 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 9, 2025

14) Sanjay Manjrekar

Lets stand in support behind our great armed forces & the government as they tackle the latest threat from across the border. We shall conquer this challenge too like we have many others in our proud history as a nation. 🫡🫡🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndianArmedForces — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 9, 2025

15) Shubman Gill

Nation is above all in such times. Our soldiers whose valiant efforts ensure safety to us, and their families who make such sacrifices for the nation, we pray for you and for all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LncMD9hGnU — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 9, 2025

16) Suresh Raina

17) Cheteshwar Pujara

Immense gratitude to our armed forces for their unwavering bravery and courage to protect this great nation! Praying for the health and safety of our real heroes and their families in these tough times 🙏



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 9, 2025

18) Yuvraj Singh

We stand united in gratitude for our armed forces who are risking their lives at the frontlines to defend our borders and protect the sanctity of our motherland. Their courage is India's pride 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 Jai Hind! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2025

19) Ravi Shastri

I have seen many United outfits in my sporting life, but this is the first time I am seeing a 1.5 billion-strong India United take the field, led by our magnificent Armed Forces and captained by the G.O.A.T., Narendra Modi Ji and his government. Take a bow. Jai Hind 🇮🇳… — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 9, 2025

20) Krunal Pandya

So proud of our armed forces, saluting their bravery to keep us all safe. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 9, 2025

21) Mohammad Shami

The Indian Armed Forces turned adversity into a powerful Fateh moment. Their courage and valor in the face of danger have made us all proud. Jai hind 🇮🇳 #OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #IndianArmyForces pic.twitter.com/L9me99FlMa — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) May 7, 2025

22) Irfan Pathan

23) Yusuf Pathan

Salute to the bravery of our Indian Army. Jai Hind! — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 7, 2025

This overwhelming support from the cricketing fraternity highlights a powerful message when the nation is under threat, everything else takes a backseat.

In moments of crisis, their collective voice stands as a symbol of unity, strength for the nation.