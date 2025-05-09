Several Indian cricketers have come forward to voice their support for the Indian Armed Forces after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) and Pakistan. The operation was conducted in retaliation for the cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam last month, where Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 innocent Indians.

In a coordinated air strike, the Indian Air Force destroyed nine terror camps across the border using missiles. Pakistan retaliated with drone attacks of its own, but most were intercepted and neutralised by India’s air defence systems.

The tense border situation had an impact on the IPL 2025. On Thursday (May 8), amidst blackout orders and air raid sirens in Pathankot and nearby regions, the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was suspended midway. A few hours later, the BCCI announced a week-long suspension of the IPL  via its official X handle.

Soon after, Indian cricketing icons took to social media to stand in solidarity with the armed forces.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their support for the Indian Armed Forces.

Here are some of the Indian cricketers who have publicly backed the forces:

1) Virender Sehwag

2) Parthiv Patel

3) Harbhajan Singh

4) Shikhar Dhawan

5) Aakash Chopra

6) Pragyan Ojha

7) Kris Srikkant

8) Venkatesh Prasad

9) Mayank Agarwal

10) R P Singh

11) Suryakumar Yadav

12) Ambati Rayudu

13) Jasprit Bumrah

14) Sanjay Manjrekar

15) Shubman Gill

16) Suresh Raina

17) Cheteshwar Pujara

18) Yuvraj Singh

19) Ravi Shastri

20) Krunal Pandya

21) Mohammad Shami

22) Irfan Pathan

23) Yusuf Pathan

This overwhelming support from the cricketing fraternity highlights a powerful message when the nation is under threat, everything else takes a backseat.

In moments of crisis, their collective voice stands as a symbol of unity, strength for the nation.