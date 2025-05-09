India’s two cricketing legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have come forward to salute the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces as the country faces a tense situation with Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack and the launch of Operation Sindoor, a strong counter-terror move by India.

Advertisment

Virat, Rohit applaud Indian Armed Forces

In a powerful Instagram story on Friday (9 May), Virat Kohli wrote, “We stand in solidarity with, and salute our armed forces for fiercely protecting our country in these difficult times. We are forever indebted to our heroes for their unwavering bravery… JAI HIND.”

Photograph: (Instagram/ @virat.kohli)

Advertisment

Also Read | Indo-Pak war: BCCI suspends IPL 2025 midway, prioritises player safety amid rising tensions - Report

Just a day earlier (8 May), Indian ODI team captain Rohit Sharma freshly after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, shared a heartfelt message on X. “With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy,” he posted. “Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind.”

With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 9, 2025

Advertisment

Their words come in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a major retaliatory strike by India that targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), following the Pahalgam attack that shook the nation.

In these critical times, Kohli and Sharma's powerful voices have reminded the nation of its unity and support for the armed forces, showing that sports and armed forces can stand together when it matters most.