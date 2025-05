The brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, Abdul Rauf Azhar Rauf has likely been killed in India's Operation Sindoor on Pakistan's terror targets. Abdul Rauf Azhar rose to global prominence with the inception of JeM in 2000 and was the terrorist organistation's deputy chief when it was banned in 2007. Earlier, a letter said to be issued by Masood Azhar claimed that as many as 14 members of Masood Azhar's family and four aides were killed in India's targetted strike in Pakistan's Bahawalpur on May 7. Those killed included his sister, her husband, nephew, niece and others.