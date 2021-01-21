Myanmar, Seychelles to get Made in India vaccine on Friday

Seychelles and Myanmar will be getting Made in India vaccines on Friday.

Seychelles will get 50,000 doses of vaccines on Friday at around 1 pm local time. The amount is significant since the population of the country is 97,000. Seychelles will be the second Indian Ocean country to get the gift of Indian vaccines after the Maldives.

India has announced that it will gift COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the country to six nations - Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles. The vaccine being sent is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India - Covishield.

Bhutan and Maldives were the first two countries to get the Indian vaccine gift on Wednesday when the government gave the go-ahead for exports. Bhutan got 150,000 doses while the Maldives got 100,000 doses. It was followed by Nepal (1 million) and Bangladesh (20 lakh doses) getting Indian consignment on Thursday.

Amid the pandemic, India has been able to reaffirm its position as the pharma capital of the world. As part of its neighbourhood first policy, New Delhi had assured that it will give priority to its neighbouring countries. It has got requests for vaccines from ASEAN and Latin American countries. Last year, it sent HCQ, Paracetamol to 150 countries around the world to deal with the pandemic.