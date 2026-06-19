/Mumbai BEST strike: Key demands of workers and impact on daily commuters

Mumbai Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, an action committee of 12 employee unions, have called an indefinite strike. The agitation was reportedly triggered following the failure of the union and the administration's talks to resolve a series of long-standing demands. The strike is likely to impact around 23 lakh daily passengers. The BEST general manager, Sonia Sethi, has said that a circular has been issued invoking the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), warning that any participation by employees will lead to actions under law.

Why are BEST workers protesting?

The strike began after the Industrial Court of Mumbai on Wednesday granted an ad-interim order in favour of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, temporarily prohibiting its employees from going on a strike. The BEST workers are demanding the merger of the BEST and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget and demand the implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendation for the period of 2021-2026. They are also demanding a one-time settlement of the legal dues of the retired employees, raising concerns about delayed salaries, welfare measures, working conditions and the increased privatisation of BEST services. The workers demand an induction of further 5,000 BEST-owned buses into the fleet. The Karmachari Sena general secretary, Uday Ambonkar, said that the recent allocation of 500 crore was a positive step, but insufficient for the financial realities. However, not all segments of BEST are involved in the protest. The Shramik Utkarsh Sabha and the BEST Kamgar Union, a segment of the undertaking, have largely stayed away from the protest, its leader Shashank Rao saying they have asked employees to keep operating unless there is a law and order issue.

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How is the city affected by the BEST workers' protest?

The BEST workers' protest is expected to affect the BEST buses across Mumbai. It operates a massive fleet across 500 routes. During the strikes, a massive number of public and private (contracted wet-lease vehicles) buses are likely to stay inside 27 bus depots. Especially for last-mile connectivity to railway stations and major business hubs like the Bandra-Kurla Complex. According to a report by Economic Times, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Kurla, Bandra, South Mumbai, and parts of the central and eastern suburbs are likely to face severe disruptions. Around 23 lakh to 25 lakh passengers depend on BEST buses for last-mile connectivity. BEST also provides electricity to roughly 10 lakh residents across the city. depending on the scope of the strike, they are also likely to face disruptions and delays. The BEST is yet to issue an official statement confirming the final impact of the strike.