Masked goons attack students, teachers on JNU campus, many injured

A masked mob on Sunday entered the Sabarmati Hostel on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students` Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters.

She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods.

#WATCH Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president & students attacked by people wearing masks on campus. 'What is this? Who are you? Step back, Who are you trying to threaten?... ABVP go back,' can be heard in video.

A tweet from the official handle of the JNUSU said, "Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU."

"Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU," another tweet added.

Delhi: Heavy police presence at the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, following violence in the campus.

Besides JNU students, Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav was reportedly manhandled outside the university campus in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he ws shocked to know about the violence on JNU campus.

''I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside university campus?'' he said.

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi condemned the violent incident outside the JNU campus.

''The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed Delhi Police to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order&take action against the perpetrators of violence,'' he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the ABVP`s JNU unit claimed in a tweet: "Emergency in JNU. Leftist goons of JNU accompained with their cadre from other universities have crossed every limit. They have proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU.

Delhi: Students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Later, the students protested outside Delhi Police headquarters against attack on students at JNU.

(With inputs from ANI)