Manipur violence: Court revokes order for Meitei community that caused clashes

High Court in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur ordered the deletion of a paragraph from a March 2023 order that urged the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list saying the paragraph was in conflict with the Supreme Court's constitution bench stance.

The directive which was announced on March 27, 2023, was believed to be one of the reasons that led to ethnic unrest in the state, which claimed over 200 lives.

The directive was rescinded by a single-judge bench of Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu during a review petition hearing on Wednesday (Feb 21).

The contentious paragraph from last year's verdict, instructing the state to expedite consideration of Meitei community inclusion, was deemed for deletion.

Manipur violence

Last year in May, violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for ST status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.