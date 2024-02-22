'I am not a Malala', Kashmiri journalist's words wow attendees in UK parl building

Yana Mir, a journalist from India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir wowed those present during a programme in the British Parliament building as she said she will not be "a Malala" as she feels safe in Jammu and Kashmir. The programme was organised by Jammu Kashmir Study Centre, UK (JKSC) the social media (X) account of which describes it as 'A think-tank dedicated to the study of Jammu and Kashmir'.

The event in the British Parliament building was organised to mark 'Sankalp Divas' (Resolution Day). On this day in 1994, then Indian prime minister PV Narasimha Rao reaffirmed India's unwavering stance that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the Indian Territory, says the press release from JKSC.

During the ceremony, Yana received Diversity Ambassador Award and delivered a keynote address.

"I am not a Malala Yousafzai. Because I am free and I am safe in my country India, in my home in Kashmir which is part of India. I will never have to run away from my home country...," she can be heard as saying in videos of the event posted on X.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist and a Nobel laureate, was shot by Taliban terrorists in her hometown in the country after she attended school following ban on girls' education imposed by the Taliban. Yousafzai left Pakistan and later became champion of human rights, girls' education transforming herself into a global icon.

During her speech, Mir also praised efforts of the Indian Army in deradicalisation of youth and also in provision of opportunities in sports and education.

During the 'Sankalp Diwas' event in the British Parliament building, the participants emphasised India's right to reclaim the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

JKSC has said that over 100 dignitaries attended the programme. Those in atendance included members of UK Parliament, local councillors, community leaders and more.

UK Parliamentarians who attended the event were: Bob Blackman, Theresa Villiers, Elliot Colburn, and Virendra Sharma.