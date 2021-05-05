Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for the third consecutive time

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as chief minister of Bengal for the third time today.

On Monday, she had met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to stake claim to form the next government.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered her the oath of office and secrecy at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhawan held amid the raging COVID pandemic.

Banerjee took the oath in the Bengali language.

Apart from senior TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who played a key role in TMC's victory, and Banerjee MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee were present.

Banerjee has said her priority after resuming office will be to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

