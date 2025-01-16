As the ongoing Maha Kumbh captures global attention, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries invited by the Centre will take a sacred dip at the Sangam on Thursday (Jan 16), the Uttar Pradesh government said on Wednesday.

The international delegation includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The delegation has been invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. Arrangements for the delegation's stay have been made at the Tent City in Arail, developed by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, it said.

"On Wednesday, the delegation will tour the Maha Kumbh Mela area. A heritage walk, scheduled from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, will allow members to explore the cultural and historical heritage of Prayagraj. In the evening, dinner and rest arrangements will be provided at the Tent City," the government said in a statement.

The international delegation will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at 8 am on Thursday. They will enjoy an aerial view of the Maha Kumbh area via helicopter after breakfast at 9.30 am. The tour will end at 1:30 pm after which the delegation will head to the airport, it added.

The Maha Kumbh is held once every 12 years at the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati -- in Prayagraj.

One of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, the Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue till February 16 with the state government estimating a footfall of 40 to 45 crore pilgrims during the period.

