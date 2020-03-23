Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as CM today

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and National vice president of BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to script history by taking oath as CM of the state fourth time.

Oath ceremony is scheduled to be held on Monday at 9 pm in Bhopal.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan minister of Madhya Pradesh for the first time in November 2005.

He will be the first person to become Madhya Pradesh chief minister for a fourth term. Before this, Congress’s Shayamacharan Shukla and Arjun Singh have been CM for three terms each.

Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath had on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Governor Tandon had on Sunday written to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against him and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol.

Chouhan on Saturday alleged that Speaker Prajapati was pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of Kol.



(With inputs from agencies)