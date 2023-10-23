Lowest terror recruitment in J&K in 2023, among 10 local recruits six already killed

For the first time in the last three decades, the terror recruitment of the local youth in terror outfits has been at its all-time low. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, only ten local youth joined the terror ranks in the year 2023, which is the lowest number of local recruitments in many years.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have revealed that ten local youths from the Kashmir Valley joined the terror outfits like Lashkar, Jaish and Hizb in the year 2023. Among those ten recruits, six have already been killed and four are still active in the Valley.

''The Youth of Jammu and Kashmir has realised the plans of Pakistan. In 2022, around 110 local youth had joined outfits while the number this year has been drastically low, with around 10 youth joining the terror ranks. Out of these 10, six have already been killed. I appeal to the youth to shun the path of violence and those four local active terrorists should also shun the violence and come to mainstream, '' said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has time and again appealed to the local youth to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream. The Police says that Pakistan is still trying to derail the peace process in the Kashmir Valley, but Jammu and Kashmir Police is making sure that those attempts are unsuccessful.

However, while the recruitments have come down drastically in the Valley, the Police say that many terror camps across the border have been pushed down while many are still active in areas like Sialkot and also near LoC across the Gurez sector. The Jammu and Kashmir Police say that Pakistan time and again tries to push the terrorists into Kashmir territory, but they have managed to foil more than 90 per cent of these bids and security forces posted along the LoC are always on high alert.

''There are trained terrorists who try to infiltrate into our territory, but the terrorism is breathing its last. We are alert and have foiled around 90 per cent infiltration bids. Most of the infiltrators who were trying to cross over were killed near the LoC only. The forces have been extremely successful this year on the LoC,'' said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have also said they will soon make Kashmir terror free, and Kashmir will be a peaceful place soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

