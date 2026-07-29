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  • /Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered during joint search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered during joint search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 21:21 IST
Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered during joint search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

The joint team recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition concealed in the orchard. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A joint search operation was conducted by Kulgam Police, the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, and the 18 Battalion of the CRPF in the orchards. One AK-56 series rifle, two Chinese-made pistols, 13 hand grenades, two AK-47 rifle magazines, one pistol magazine, and 131 rounds were recovered.

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in the Tantrypora–Sursunoo orchard area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

A senior police official said the operation was launched after the Jammu and Kashmir Police received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of hidden arms and ammunition in the area.

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Acting on the intelligence, a joint search operation was conducted by Kulgam Police, the Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the 18 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Tantrypora–Sursunoo orchards.

During the search, the joint team recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition concealed in the area. The recovered material was seized, and a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain its origin and intended use.

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According to officials, the recovered items include one AK-56 series rifle, two Chinese-made pistols, 13 hand grenades, two AK-47 rifle magazines, one pistol magazine, and 131 rounds. Officials also said the cache included other military stores, including under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) components.

Officials said the search operation was continuing in the area to ensure no additional arms, ammunition, or other suspicious material remained hidden. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

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About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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