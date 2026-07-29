/Iran's anti-Trump billboard declares 'Revenge is inevitable' in Tehran

A new billboard has gone up in central Iran, showing US President Donald Trump against a blood red backdrop with a bold heading written in Persian as well as English: “Revenge is inevitable”. The billboard on Jomhouri Street in central Tehran shows Trump being choked by multiple hands at the same time.

Multiple subheadings provide context for why Iran is seeking “revenge” from Trump. Some of them include: “For the children of Minab, For the blood that will not go unanswered, For those who remained under the rubble, For those who were martyred in their workplace, For the oppressed martyrs of the Dena warship, For the justice of the martyrs of Lamerd, For the destroyed homes, For those who remain forever, For the justice of my Leader's blood, For the grieving mothers of Iran, For little Zahra, fourteen-month-old, etc.”

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Motorists ride past a giant anti-US billboard featuring US President Donald Trump in a coffin with text in Persian reading "We Kill Trump", in Tehran on July 21, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

A similar billboard came out after the ceremony honouring the late Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and as the US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran. The billboard featured Trump lying in a black coffin made of concrete barriers and text “We kill Trump” written at the bottom.

Another such hoarding on a pedestrian bridge showed corpses of Trump's children, Ivanka and Barron, alongside his wife, first lady Melania. All three were shown with their eyes shut, with the word "KILLED" written across in red at the top. The hoarding also had the text written in Persian and English : "Hey, Terrorist! Get ready to die." A separate hoarding depicting an anti-Trump message featured a red MAGA hat with blood coming out of the head of an illustration of Trump.

The Iranian billboards have long been used as a tool of political communication, long since the times of murals to print and digital billboards. It is less of a cultural obsession of the Iranian people, more of a state apparatus using visual propaganda for narrative control and projecting power. In Iran, the communication medium is centralised, so are the messages. They are used as a tool for psychological warfare both domestically to crush dissent and internationally to project national unity.