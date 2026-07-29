/‘No student is idiot or andhbhakt’: BJP slams Rahul for remarks in Lok Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his “unparliamentary” remarks in the House against the Union Government. Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused Rahul of making “false” and “unsubstantiated” claims during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill in the Lok Sabha.

Patra referred to Gandhi’s use of the word “idiot” during the debate and asserted that “none of the students are idiots or andhbhakts”.

“Time and again, Kiren Rijiju held up the rule book and pointed out that the word ‘idiot’ is unparliamentary and cannot be used. Yet, despite this, they continued to disregard the rules and kept repeating the word ‘idiot’,” Patra said.

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‘Rahul misleading House, using language unbecoming of a member’

Patra accused Rahul of misleading the Parliament and using language unbecoming of a member of the House.

“Rahul Gandhi lied in the House. He used unparliamentary language,” Patra said.

The BJP leader also rejected Gandhi’s allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised firing on student protesters during the Parliament March.

“Rahul Gandhi had no proof for the allegations he made against the Home Minister,” Patra said while refuting the Congress leader’s false claims on firing. Patra further asserted that no bullets were fired during the police action.

“Rahul Gandhi falsely claimed that bullets were fired during the protest at Jantar Mantar. This is all lies. No shots were fired and no order was given,” he said.

‘Rahul making politically motivated allegations’: Sambit Patra

Patra also accused Rahul of making politically motivated allegations and claimed that the Home Minister was present in Parliament while the Congress MP was speaking.

“Unlike you, the Home Minister does not go on foreign tours secretly. He was present in Parliament when Rahul Gandhi was delivering his speech,” Patra said.

Rahul alleged in Lok Sabha that Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised police excesses against student protesters and that the RSS had “captured" the education system.

The Congress leader was referring to the crackdown by security forces during the march to Parliament on July 20 during the CJP-led protest when he said, “The home minister is not present in the Lok Sabha because he is scared.” His remark drew objections from the treasury benches.

Gandhi said a conversation with students gave him perspective on how young people view education and knowledge.

“A good starting point would be a conversation I had with some students, young girls, which gave me a very interesting perspective,” he said.

Gandhi said the student described a category of people who believed they knew everything.

“They are absolutely convinced that they know everything. They believe that the universe is static and they believe that knowledge emerges from inside them. They are arrogant. They don’t listen, they don’t respect other people’s truth,” Rahul said.

Speaker Om Birla said unparliamentary expressions would be expunged from the proceedings.