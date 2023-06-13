Kashmir: NIA attaches 2 more properties in hurriyat terror funding case, 19 properties attached in 2 days

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached two properties belonging to Mohammad Akbar Khanday, separatist leader of All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC). The properties include nine Kanal land and a 2-storeyed house in Srinagar. These have been attached on the orders of Special NIA Court, New Delhi, under section 33(1) of UAPA.

This comes a day after attaching 17 properties of Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali.

As per the NIA, Khanday, currently in Tihar Jail facing trial in the terror funding case, was the Spokesperson/ Media advisor of Hurriyat Conference (G). He was raising and collecting funds from within India and abroad through various illegal channels and was using the same to sponsor and promote separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Khanday, who was closely connected with other separatist leaders of the APHC, was operating in close association with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and he used to collect funds for unlawful and violent activities. He was also actively involved in activities aimed at secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, NIA investigations have revealed,“ said NIA.

Also read | India: At least four killed, three injured after tanker carrying chemicals explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The NIA added that the case, filed suo moto by NIA in May 2017, relates to terrorist and secessionist activities being carried out by ISI-backed proscribed terrorist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir. These banned outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) etc, were using the APHC as a front for their activities, NIA investigations have revealed.