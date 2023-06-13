India: At least four killed, three injured after tanker carrying chemicals explodes on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

At least four people were killed while three others were reported critically injured after a chemical-laden tanker overturned on the expressway which connects the Indian cities Mumbai and Pune in the state of Maharashtra, on Tuesday (June 13), said the officials. The tanker was said to be carrying methanol which overturned and spilt highly inflammable and toxic chemicals which resulted in a fire, as per initial reports. What do we know about the accident? According to the officials, the incident took place at 11:40 am (local time) and the highway was closed off till 12:40 pm (local time). Meanwhile, the state highway police said that the accident took place on the expressway stretch between Lonavala and Khandala and that the tanker was heading towards Pune.

Currently, the officials are still trying to ascertain details of the ownership and operation of the tanker which exploded on the 94-kilometre-long expressway. Motorists were reported to have sustained injuries after the tanker caught on fire after the accident which led fiery balls of the chemical to fall on the vehicles below.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police Lonavla sub-division, Satya Sai Karthik, four people were killed while three others were "severely injured" due to the accident. It was previously also reported that the driver of the tanker was among those killed.

Officials also said that four vehicles were also burned, including the tanker. Highway Safety Patrol, Pune in-charge Lata Phad said speaking about the incident the fire engulfed the tanker carrying chemicals "in which truck driver was killed and cleaner was injured. Another woman passing under bridge was also injured."

"We initially thought that it was an oil tanker. The probe has now revealed that it was carrying methanol. Of the four people who died, one was in the tanker cabin and the rest were in vehicles passing below the bridge," said Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in-charge of Lonavala police station. He added, "Of the three injured, two were in the tanker cabin and one was on a vehicle below." Traffic halted, emergency response Emergency response teams from Highway Safety Patrol, Pune Disaster Management Cell, and fire brigades from Lonavala and Khopoli municipal councils were said to be on the scene while the Indian Navy’s Lonavala-based training facility INS Shivaji also launched a relief operation. Traffic on both sides of the highway was closed for an hour or so after the accident while the officials said small vehicles were diverted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the accident " very unfortunate" and took to social media and wrote, "Three other persons were injured in the accident and are being treated in a local hospital. I pray for their betterment." Those injured have reportedly been taken to Pavana Hospital in Somatane Phata in Pune for further treatment.

"Emergency response teams from the state police force, highway patrol, INS Shivaji, fire brigade are at the spot and now the fire is under control. Traffic has been restored on one side, and the other side will also start soon. The state government is closely monitoring the situation," said the deputy CM, on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)



