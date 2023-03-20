Japanese PM Fumio Kishida lands in India; defence, Indo-Pacific on agenda

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India’s capital New Delhi on Monday morning to further strengthen bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies. The Japanese prime minister's visit is expected to last around 27 hours.

Kishida will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a speech on Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy and its new defence posture.

Later in the day, both leaders will discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7.

Before boarding the plane to India, Kishida tweeted in Japanese that he will unveil a new plan on Free and Open Indo-Pacific, adding, “We will present concrete ideas about the future of FOIP at this historical turning point.”

“I will visit India and meet with Prime Minister Modi. This year, Japan will chair the G7 and India will chair the G20. I would like to exchange views on the role that our two countries should play in resolving the mountain of international challenges, and to further strengthen our "Special Strategic Global Partnership."

The increased focus on the Indo-Pacific comes in the wake of China's rising military assertiveness, which is expected to figure prominently in the wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and PM Kishida.

The plan is expected to provide details of Japan's policy and approach towards the Indo-Pacific. In the last few years, almost all leading powers have come out with their strategies for the Indo-Pacific.

Apart from talks with Modi, Kishida's itinerary includes delivering the 41st Sapru House Lecture on Indo-Pacific, and visiting the Bodhi Tree at Delhi's Buddha Jayanti Park.