/Jammu and Kashmir's Doda hit by massive flood after sudden cloudburst, several roads closed - Dramatic video surfaces

Four people died after a cloudburst was reported in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday (Aug 26). Several roads were blocked in India's Jammu due to continuous heavy rainfall that triggered landslides. Doda district of Jammu was severely affected, with heavy rainfall in other districts. A flash flood was also reported in the Charwa area of Bhalesa. Traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended. The rain fury occurred in the area amid the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for heavy rain in several parts of Jammu, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts. Most rivers are also flowing above danger marks. The Jammu government announced that all schools in the Jammu division will be shut today. As per reports, a girl died in a house collapse in Doda's Bhalesa.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Roads closed, heavy rainfall continues

According to officials quoted by the Indian news agency PTI, traffic on the 250-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway was halted as a precaution on Tuesday morning due to rockfall incidents from hill slopes at Chanderkote, Kela Morh, and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district. They added that vehicular movement was stopped at Udhampur in Jammu and Qazigund in Kashmir. Heavy rainfall was reported along the entire stretch of the highway at the time of the latest updates. This highway is the only all-weather route connecting Kashmir with the rest of India. The closure of roads and flooding situation in Jammu area happened days after Kishtwar district was struck by a massive cloudburst in mid-August. Heavy rainfall also led to cloudbursts in several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra, resulting in at least 31 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a review meeting in Jammu to assess the flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir, joined by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. He later visited a Jammu hospital to meet cloudburst victims in Kishtwar, praising the medical staff for their dedicated care. Union minister Jitendra Singh also said that the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.

Read More | With Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, India alerts Pakistan about flood situation via High Commission

Helpline numbers issued for Jammu districts amid the heavy rainfall

1. Doda – 9596776203

2. Jammu – 0191-2571616

3. Reasi – 9419839557

4. Poonch – 01965-2200888

5. Rajouri – 01962-295895

6. Udhampur – 01992-272727, 01992-272728

7. Kathua – 01922-238796

8. Ramban – 01998-29550, 01998-266790

9. Samba – 01923-241004, 01923-246915

10. Kishtwar – 9484217492

Read More | Weather alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states