/Weather alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states, 'Red Alert' issued — Check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for East Rajasthan on Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region, while an orange alert has been issued over West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and East Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for isolated areas across several regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and West Bengal & Sikkim.

In addition, the weather office has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in isolated regions of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, and West Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

‘Yellow Alert’ for Delhi

Along with these regions, the weather forecaster has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting a generally cloudy sky. In addition, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at several places, with the possibility of intense spells at isolated locations. The maximum temperature on Sunday in Delhi is likely to be around 32 degrees Celcious, and the minimum temperature might fall between 22 degrees Celcious and 24 degrees Celcious.

As per the Indian news agency PTI, Heavy rainfall battered multiple areas of Kishtwar district on Sunday morning, with the Padder region experiencing incessant downpour. The fresh showers also raised concerns in an area which are still suffering from the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst in Chasoti village.