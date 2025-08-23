/IMD issues red alert for next few hours as heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas as heavy rain and thunderstorms continued to lash the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday. The alert, valid for three hours, came as several parts of the city saw spells of heavy rain through the afternoon, bringing relief from humid conditions but also triggering waterlogging. IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday as well.

The IMD said on X (formerly Twitter), “Updated nowcast map for heavy rainfall over red-coloured districts including Delhi, South Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Gujarat, during the next 3 hours.”

Heavy rain was reported in areas across north, central, south, and southeast Delhi, with the weather office forecasting more rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Sunday.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 24.8 mm of rainfall until 5.30 pm, while Lodhi Road and Palam received 27 mm and 16.5 mm respectively.

The heavy rain caused waterlogging in multiple areas in the city, which caused traffic congestion across north, central, south, and southeast Delhi.

Officials said the Public Works Department’s flood control room received at least 10 complaints of waterlogging and most of them were resolved within an hour, reported news agency PTI.

The MeT department said gusty winds and rainfall are likely to continue in Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur and ITO till Sunday.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average while the minimum was 25.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity remained high and touched 76 per cent around 5.30 pm.

The city’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory" range. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 93 at 6 pm. An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while readings up to 50 are classified as good.