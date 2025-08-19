/Jammu & Kashmir rains: Schools shut in Jammu for second consecutive day, MeT says weather to improve tomorrow onwards

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have announced the closure of the schools, both government and Private, in the Jammu division for the second consecutive day. The authorities issued an order stating that, in the Jammu division, because of the inclement and bad weather conditions, ordered that All Government as well as Private Schools of the Jammu Division shall remain closed on Tuesday.

However, after the closure of the National Highway on Monday, traffic was allowed to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed to all vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall and shooting stones at multiple locations on Monday.

More than 70 people have died in the two Cloudburst Incidents in Kishtwar and Kathua districts of the Jammu Division. According to officials, the relief and rescue operation by the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Jammu, and Kashmir Police and Civil Administration is still being carried out in the Kishtwar region, with three new dead bodies recovered from the incident site.

On Sunday, a massive Cloud Burst in Kathua district caused major landslides and mudslides, leading to the deaths of seven people and injuries to six. A massive rescue and relief operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration.

The Indian Army swiftly mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations to support the distressed population. The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding, causing tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. Army relief columns, with an Engineer detachment, were immediately pressed into action in the worst-affected regions.