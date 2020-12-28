Jaishankar meets Qatari Amir, PM; discusses economic and security cooperation

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Qatar's top leaders including Qatari Amir, prime minister, deputy prime minister, foreign minister and interior minister and discussed strengthening the economic and security bilateral cooperation, among other issues.

On his meeting with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Jaishankar also handed over a personal communication from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also praised the amir's "warm sentiments for Indian community" and for his "vision" of taking the bilateral partnership to a "new level".

Called on H.H. @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar. Handed over a personal communication from PM @narendramodi. Deeply value H.H.'s warm sentiments for Indian community. Impressed by his vision of taking our partnership to a new level.

"Deeply value H.H.'s warm sentiments for Indian community. Impressed by his vision of taking our partnership to a new level," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Warm meeting with H.H Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. His leadership continues to guide India-Qatar relations. Appreciated his insights on global and regional developments.

He also met former Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and said his "leadership continues to guide India-Qatar relations" in a tweet.

During his meet with Prime Minister and Interior Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Jaishankar thanked him for looking after the Indian community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Called on PM and Interior Minister @KBKAlThani. Thanked him for the care given to the Indian community in Qatar during COVID times. Discussed strengthening our bilateral economic and security cooperation.

He also said that the duo discussed strengthening economic and security cooperation.

Jaishankar also met Qatar's Deputy Prime Minter Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also his counterpart, in which they discussed regional and multilateral developments.

Thank @MBA_AlThani_ Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Qatar for a very productive visit. Reviewed the entire gamut of our growing partnership. Discussed regional and multilateral developments. Looking forward to welcoming him to India for the Joint Commission meeting.

He also called his visit "productive" in the meet with deputy PM.