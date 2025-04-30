Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoff hopes alive after they won against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (April 29) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The win saw KKR jump to the seventh spot and remain in the Playoff hunt. However, the win came at a cost after captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen sitting out in the dugout and did not field in the second half of DC innings with an injury.

Anukul opens up on Rahane injury

After the match, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Anukul Roy opened on the extent of the injury suffered by Rahane and stated that it is not a serious cause of concern. Rahane’s injury could be a problem for KKR as they push for a place in the Playoffs. In Rahane’s absence, Sunil Narine was seen taking charge of the side and helped KKR to win.

"It doesn’t seem too serious. He might need two or three days. The doctors will give a clearer picture, but for now, he’s okay. He got a few stitches, but it’s manageable," said Anukul.

On the other hand, Narine flipped the game on its head with two wickets in an over as KKR were back in the contest despite DC enjoying a comfortable position. His role as a bowler and skipper proved pivotal in the team getting two points.

"The match had started drifting towards them — they were batting very positively and scoring right away. It felt like we were under pressure. But then Narine came in, bowled brilliantly, and took two to three wickets back-to-back. That charged us all up and brought us right back into the game," said Anukul.

Thrilling race for Playoffs

The win for KKR also sees them keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive as they are just three points behind Delhi. Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are also in the race for Playoffs but are currently outside the top four. With KKR next in action on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, there’ll be time for Rahane to recover and return to action.