/IndiGo offers apology, full refunds from Dec 5-15, accommodation amid flight cancellations

With the IndiGo flight disruptions entering the fourth day, and aggravating, the airline on Friday apologised for the inconvenience and announced that it would offer full refunds for all flights cancelled between December 5 and 15 which will be processed automatically to the original mode of payment. It will also provide a complete waiver on cancellations or rescheduling during this period.

In a post on X, the airline also said that it has arranged thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport options along with food and snacks at airports to ease passenger inconvenience. In addition, the carrier said that it is also offering lounge access to senior citizens wherever possible.

In the post on X, IndiGo also apologised to travellers, saying that it was deeply sorry for the flight meltdown that has triggered widespread chaos at all major airports in the country.

Friday witnessed the highest number of IndiGo flight cancellations, with over 750 flights affected, compared to 550 on Thursday and 85 on Wednesday.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the worst-affected cities on Friday as hundreds of passengers were stranded and travel plans were in disarray. The airline cancelled all the 235 flights in the national capital.

IndiGo, the largest airline in the country, usually operates around 2,300 flights a day and has a fleet of more than 400 aircraft.

IndiGo’s operational collapse has caused its On-Time Performance (OTP), a key measure of airline punctuality, to plummet sharply.

The airline’s OTP fell from 35 per cent on Tuesday to 19.7 per cent on Wednesday and plunged to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, marking a sharp decline for an airline that has long promoted punctuality as one of its hallmarks.

The carrier has informed the aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, that there will be more flight cancellations till December 8 and from that day, there will also be a reduction in services.