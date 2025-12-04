/Russian President Putin’s aircraft was world’s most-tracked plane en route India

The aircraft carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi, India, was the most tracked flight in the world on Thursday, said global aircraft tracker Flight Radar 24. “Our most tracked flight now: one of the Russian government aircraft en route to India. Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi are scheduled to meet over two days in Delhi,” the aircraft tracker said in a post on X and its website.

President Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening and was personally received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in a gesture of friendship and goodwill. The two leaders will discuss a range of matters, from defence to trade.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a smile, a handshake, and a warm hug. The two leaders then travelled in the same car as they headed to PM Modi’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, for a private dinner.

After the grand welcome, the Russian president's office said in a post on social media that PM Modi’s decision to greet Putin at the aircraft ramp was unexpected, and the Russian president was not informed in advance about it.

The two leaders will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House on Friday morning before issuing press statements around 1.50 pm.

Flight Radar 24 said that two aircraft were spotted earlier. While one turned off its transponder, the other turned it on, and the cycle continued. A transponder sends aircraft coordinates and other key flight information to air traffic controllers.

As one of the world’s most heavily protected leaders, Putin rarely travels without two symbols of Russian state power: his Aurus Senat armoured limousine and his highly customised presidential aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, widely known as the “Flying Kremlin”.