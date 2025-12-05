/‘Ready to continue uninterrupted shipments’: Putin assures Russian oil supply to India

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would continue “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel to India during the press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday (Dec 5). This comes as India faces heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.
“Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin told the press conference. “We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy.”