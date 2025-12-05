/‘Ready to continue uninterrupted shipments’: Putin assures Russian oil supply to India

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 15:16 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 15:57 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their joint press statements at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 5, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

“Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin told the press conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would continue “uninterrupted shipments” of fuel to India during the press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday (Dec 5). This comes as India faces heavy US pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.

“Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin told the press conference. “We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy.”

