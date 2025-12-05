Google Preferred
  'Impressive contribution to energy needs': Russia to build India's largest nuclear power plant in Kudankulam, says Putin

Dec 05, 2025
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 5, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Dec 5) announced that Russia is building India’s largest nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam. He made the remarks at the joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his two-day state visit. Earlier today, Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation said that it delivered the first consignment of fuel for the third reactor at the power plant.

“We are conducting a flagship project to build India’s largest nuclear power plant at Kudankulam. Two of the six reactor units are already connected to the grid, while four more are under construction. Bringing this plant to full capacity will make an impressive contribution to India’s energy needs, providing cheap and clean power for industries and households,” Putin said.

He further added, “We can also discuss small modular reactors, floating nuclear plants, and non-energy uses of nuclear technology, including in medicine and agriculture. We are working with our Indian partners to build new international transport and logistics routes, including the International North–South Transport Corridor from Russia and Belarus to the Indian Ocean. There are major opportunities for bilateral trade with the expansion of this corridor, including its key link -the Northern Sea Route.”

