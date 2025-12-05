/‘Free 30-day e-tourist visa’: India eases travel norms for Russian citizens

As Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India for his 2-day tour, he had a fruitful interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After their meeting, PM Modi, in his address, announced easing travel norms for Russian nationals visiting the country. He said, “I'm pleased that we will soon be launching a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.”
Also highlighting, “This year in October, millions of devotees received the blessings of Lord Buddha's sacred relics at the International Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia.”
PM Modi further confirmed that both e-tourist visas and the one issued for tourist groups will soon be launched. There will be no additional processing fee levied.
Speaking about the friendship the two countries share, PM Modi said, "Over the past 8 decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star."
Also read: Putin India visit: 'India's economy is world's fastest growing economy', says Russia President Vladimir Putin
This is the former’s 11th visit to India and is aimed at strengthening ties and boosting trade. In his address, PM Modi honoured the relationship between the two nations. He said, “Exactly 25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation for our strategic partnership, and in 2010, our friendship was granted the status of Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."