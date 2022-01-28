India's Union Budget 2022 will be available on mobile app: Here's how to download on Android and iOS

India is gearing up for this year's annual Budget as the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1.

Keeping coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in mind, this years budget will also be paperless - just like last year. People are expecting some significant investments in the health and education sector amid the ongoing pandemic.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, here are how to download/read it on mobile:

What is 'Union Budget Mobile App'?

This year's Budget will be available on an application named "Union Budget Mobile App". The mentioned app was launched last year for easy access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

When the Union Budget will be available on the app?

This year's Budget would be available on the mobile app after the process of presentation has been completed in the Parliament.

The mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

How to download the app?

The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in), said the statement by the ministry.

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Here's the link to download the app: Android/UnionBudget

What's the language of the app?

The mobile app is bilingual (English and Hindi).

Also, the traditional Halwa ceremony has been dropped. The finance ministry informed in a statement that to mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff instead of a customary Halwa ceremony.

The decision was taken in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols.