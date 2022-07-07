India's ED raids Chinese smartphone firm Vivo's offices, money laundering suspected

As India's financial crime-fighting agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to raid offices of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, as per a report by IANS, directors of one of the firms associated with the brand have fled the country. The Indian financial agency started its raid on Vivo on Tuesday (6th). According to a Reuters report, the searches were part of an investigation into suspected money laundering. Two Chinese directors of a Himachal Pradesh-based company associated with Vivo are believed to have fled, reported IANS quoting sources. The report further alleged that the Chinese nationals were made directors of the Indian firms by making use of fake documents.

Watch | Gravitas: Indian officials raid Vivo offices

However, in an email, a Vivo representative stated that the company was cooperating with the authorities to provide them with all required information."

"As a responsible corporate, we are committed to be fully compliant with laws."

According to ED sources, the enforcement agency has so far learned of money laundering worth approximately $1200 million (INR 10,000 crore) during the raid operations.

Also read | Xiaomi's assets worth Rs 55 billion seized by ED over forex violations

The Vivo raids come months after the Enforcement Directorate opened an inquiry into Xiaomi Corp., one of India's top smartphone vendors, for alleged unlawful payments sent abroad under the pretence of "royalties." A total of around $725 million (INR 5,551 crore) was seized during the said searches.

Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing and claimed in court that when being questioned by representatives from the Directorate, its top executives were subjected to coercion and threats of "physical violence." The claims were refuted by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.