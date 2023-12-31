India's Delhi-NCR battles dense fog, 'severe' air quality, IMD predicts 'colder' January

The people in India's Delhi-NCR had no respite from the bone-chilling winter on Sunday (Dec 31) as it battled a cold wave on the last day of the year and a thick fog layer covered the entire national capital and adjoining areas.



The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius at the capital city's primary weather station - Safdarjung Observatory. The city remained enveloped in dense fog which reduced visibility. The vehicular movement around Subroto Park, DND flyover, and India Gate remained crippled because of less visibility.



As per the IMD, 'very dense' fog is marked when visibility falls between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The Met Office, in its forecast, said that dense to very dense fog will remain at most places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and many places in Uttar Pradesh as well as some places in Uttarakhand.

Mercury likely to plunge further: IMD

The IMD, meanwhile, said that the mercury will dip further in the first week of January 2024 as the temperature ranged between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius in the national capital at the Safdarjung Observatory.



The passengers earlier on Saturday (Dec 30), while travelling to and from the national capital, also battled difficult conditions due to the foggy weather conditions, as many trains and flights remained delayed and diverted because of low visibility.



As per the sources, nearly 80 flights were delayed because of weather conditions at Delhi's IGI Airport till 8.30 am on Saturday. Many trains, which included both local and long-distance services, faced disruptions which left passengers stranded and frustrated.



As per the Indian Railways, nearly 23 trains were reported to be running behind schedule in the Delhi area. Trains which are running late included Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Express, Rewa-Anand Vihar Express, Allahabad- New Delhi Prayagarj Express, Azamgarh - Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur - Anand Vihar Vikramshila, Rajendranagar - New Delhi Sampoorn Kranti.

"Trains are stopping at the outer of every big station. This is the major problem. This should be sorted out," said a passenger at Anand Vihar Railway Station, while speaking to ANI.



Meanwhile, as per the India Meteorological Department, zero visibility was recorded in Jorhat, Pathankot, Jammu, Agra, and Bhatinda on Sunday morning (Dec 31). The weather forecasting agency added that visibility was reported at 25 meters in Ambala, 50 meters in Bikaner, Patiala, Chandigarh, and Gwalior, Jhansi. Meanwhile, visibility was recorded at 200 meters in Amritsar and Hisar.