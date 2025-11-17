/‘Indian terminal at Iran's Chabahar Port was not damaged in US strikes’: Indian MEA

India on Friday (July 17) said the terminal it operates at Iran's Chabahar Port was not damaged in recent US strikes on the strategic maritime facility, clarifying that the Shahid Beheshti terminal remains fully intact despite reports of attacks on the port.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the India-operated Shahid Beheshti terminal, managed by India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), was unaffected by the strikes. The clarification came after the United States targeted Chabahar Port as part of its military action against Iran.

According to the US, the strikes hit and destroyed the Shahid Kalantari terminal, which is separate from the Shahid Beheshti terminal operated by India. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also shared footage that appeared to show damage at the port facility.

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Responding to questions during a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had reviewed reports of the attack and confirmed that its terminal had not suffered any damage.

"We have seen some reports in that regard, but we can also tell you that the terminal itself did not face any damage," Jaiswal said.

The Shahid Beheshti terminal is operated by IPGL, a wholly owned subsidiary of India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ), under a renewable 10-year agreement with Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation.

Chabahar Port comprises two main terminals, Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari, with India responsible for operations at the former. India has invested in developing Chabahar as a strategic trade and connectivity hub, providing access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. The port is also a key component of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multi-modal trade route linking India with Iran, Russia, Europe and parts of Central Asia.