Indian Railways: Do 30 squats and get free ticket 

Indian Railways has launched a new initiative to give free platform tickets to those who do squats at the installed 'Squat Kiosk' at Anand Vihar Railway Station.

In a first-of-its-kind scheme, the Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at the Anand Vihar station and 30 squats in 180 seconds in front of the machine will generate a free platform ticket.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal posted a video clip of young man doing squats on Twitter and wrote: "Savings along with fitness. To encourage fitness, a unique experiment has been on at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. Platform tickets can be had for free after exercising on the squat machine installed here."

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju responded and said: "What a unique step by Railway Minister Piyush Goyalji. Fitness for free and saving money too! Exercise in front of this machine at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi and get a free platform ticket. Let's make Narendra Modiji's initiated FitIndiaMovement a people's movement."

''It is an initiative to promote 'Fit India' campaign. We have programmed the machine in a manner that if you do 30 squats in 3 minutes, you will get as an incentive a free platform ticket,'' SK Lohia, MD, Indian Railway Stations Development Corp Ltd said.