Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for 594-km Ganga Expressway

In a string of inaugurations in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for 594-km Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district on Saturday.

The six-lane expressway will stretch from Bijauli village in Meerut to Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes, will be built at a cost of over Rs 362,300 million.

The state-of-the-art highway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Budaun, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts of the state.

After the work gets completed, it will become the longest expressway in the state of Uttar Pradesh as it will connect the western regions with the eastern ones.

What is special about this highway is that it will also have a 3.5-km-long air strip, which will prove beneficial in assisting emergency take-off and landing for Indian Air Force planes for security operations. It will be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur.

Not just this, an industrial corridor has also been proposed to be built along the expressway. It will give immense boost to the socio-economic development of the area.

(With inputs from agencies)