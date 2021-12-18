Studying UK's Omicron trend, experts warn India could see 1.4 million daily Covid cases

The new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly around the world and there is a chance that the same might happen in India, the government's Covid task force chief warned.

As India’s Omicron cases tally increased to 101, the experts have warned that the rising cases in United Kingdom and France may translate into nearly 1,400,000 cases on a daily basis.

"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day. France is reporting 65,000 cases. If an outbreak of a similar scale takes place in India, then given our population it will mean 13 lakh cases every day," VK Paul said.

Looking at the increasing Omicron cases in the country, Indian authorities are urging locals to avoid public gatherings, especially in large groups. Considering the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, Paul has urged locals to avoid all kinds of unnecessary travel and at all costs steer away from parties and crowded festivities.

"It is time to avoid non-essential travel, time to avoid mass gatherings, and time to observe low-intensity festivities and low-intensity New Year celebrations," he said.

This warning comes as the experts fear that as per the data, Omicron may replicate the Delta variant, which caused the second Covid wave in India during summer 2021.

"WHO has said that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa where Delta circulation was low. It's likely Omicron will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, WHO added," said Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal.

Currently, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases in India, and other states such as Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh also reporting cases of the new virus.