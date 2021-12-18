Indian city Srinagar freezes at minus 6 degrees; hit by a severe cold wave

Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been hit by a severe cold wave. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season with a temperature of minus 6 degrees.

Also, Drass in Leh recorded the minimum temperature at minus 19.7 degrees.

It is for the second time in the last decade that temperature has dipped to minus 6 degrees in Srinagar before the start of Chillai-e-Kalan, a 40-day long coldest part of the season starting which begins on December 21.

The temperatures in tourist resorts like Gulmarg was recorded at 8.5 degrees while Pahalgam was at minus 8.3 degrees.

Leh recorded the minimum temperature at minus 15 degrees while Kargil was at minus 13.1 degrees.

The temperatures will further continue to dip in the coming few days, said the MeT department in Srinagar. The department has also predicted moderate to heavy snowfall from 23-25 December.

Kashmir is again expected to see white Christmas this year.