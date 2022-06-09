Indian Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21

The Indian Presidential election of 2022 will take place on July 18, with the counting of votes taking place on July 21, if necessary, according to the Election Commission. The deadline for nominations has been set for June 29, according to the poll panel, which announced the agenda at a news conference at 3 p.m. President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends on July 24, and a presidential election must be place before that date. By July 25, the new president must be sworn in.

The president is elected by the Electoral College, which consists of 776 members of Parliament (including members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) and 4,033 members of the legislative assemblies, with a total of 4,809 votes cast. The total number of votes cast by members of assemblies is 543,231; the number of votes cast by MPs is 543,200, for a total of 1,086,431.

Nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, as well as state legislative legislatures, are not eligible to be included in the electoral college, and hence are not allowed to vote in the election.

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the entire schedule.

The Election Commission's announcement comes a day before elections are held for 57 vacant seats of Rajya Sabha. The seats are spread across 15 states.

